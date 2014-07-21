Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Isla Vista Self-Governance the Focus of Town Hall Meeting

In the wake of tragic violence, the UCSB Associated Students hosts a gathering to discuss the community's future

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 21, 2014 | 9:45 p.m.

Creating a consensus among neglected college students, families, property owners, undocumented residents and other Isla Vista stakeholders won’t be easy — maybe even impossible — but those groups got together Monday to give it a try anyway.

Whether the unincorporated area near UC Santa Barbara’s campus could start a neighborhood association or a community services district was at the center of discussion during the two-hour Isla Vista town hall meeting hosted by the UCSB Associated Students.

How quickly action should be taken was also up for debate in light of the recent escalation in violence, which last school year included gang rape, Deltopia rioting and the May 23 shooting and stabbing rampage that claimed the lives of seven IV residents — six of whom were UCSB students.

A group of nearly 100 locals crowded into the Santa Barbara Hillel building in the heart of IV to start the student-facilitated dialogue.

The task appeared more difficult as Beatrice Contreras, external vice president of local affairs for UCSB’s AS, presented past efforts toward self-governance.

Isla Vista has logged three failed attempts to obtain city hood, she said, the most recent of which was in 1984. All three tries were backed by the Isla Vista Community Council, which was founded by locals in 1970 but has since disbanded due to lack of funding.

In response to past civil unrest, independent reports suggested UCSB take a more active role in IV governance, and Contreras said it has.

The IV Recreation and Park District, the Goleta Water Sanitary District, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and Associated Students are current status quo governing bodies, she said.

But perhaps an Isla Vista Association, advisory council, area planning commission, city hood or community services district were other viable options, she offered.

Attendees considered governing bodies and safety issues in small groups, identifying a need for more services for local children, the homeless, mentally ill, undocumented residents and more rent and quality control.

“No matter what option we choose for self governance, the county and the state will still have power over us,” said a representative of the Isla Vista coalition for violence prevention. “I think that’s important to keep in mind as well.”

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the IV area and was in the speaker's small group, reminded locals of already available resources. Other elected officials joined in the discussion, including Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and city council members from each city.

Some wondered what new organizations could provide beyond existing structure. A UCSB faculty member called for a major culture foundation shift so the transient student population takes more responsibility.

Establishing a community council or space and limiting drinking and outside visitors were other suggestions, along with starting an improvement district — a governing body property owners and residents would fund through taxes.

“It’s not in any of those groups’ interest for things to get worse,” local Jeff Walsh said. “We don’t all have the same goals, and we need to be honest about that.”

More adults were in attendance than students, since it is summer session, but organizers said a second meeting is set for Oct. 7.

The meeting’s one consensus was lamenting that discussion spurs only when IV is in crisis.

Hillel director Rabbi Evan Goodman said his organization would continue to support Isla Vista in whatever direction stakeholders choose, although any change would require buy-in from a broad cross section of the diverse community.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 