Isla Vista Self-Governance Measure Passes Out of Senate Committee

Advice

Assembly Bill 3, authored by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, seeks to establish a Community Services District within Isla Vista, a densely populated unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County. The bill passed out of the Senate Governance & Finance Committee on a 5-2 vote.

“Isla Vista is facing a public safety crisis,” Williams said. “AB 3 will provide Isla Vista residents with the opportunity to control their own destiny and create tangible changes in their community. Among the services afforded through this proposal, the ability to contract for additional public safety patrol and control the inflow of large, sometimes unruly groups with parking programs will make a large difference in changing the climate and reputation of Isla Vista.”

AB 3 would further require the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to submit an application to the Local Agency Formation Commission to review the district; and then place the district on the ballot for approval by registered voters in Isla Vista. The bill would also authorize for services such as tenant mediation and contract for additional police.

“After countless meetings, the community agreed to a LAFCO compromise that would include a formal review, while also giving the community the opportunity to vote for services that their unique needs,” Williams said.

AB 3 moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee before a Senate floor vote. The bill must pass out of the legislature by Sept. 11.

Community meetings are continuing to be held in Isla Vista every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the conference room of the IV Clinic Building, located at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar, to discuss specifics of the bill.

— Lourdes Jimenez is the chief of staff for Assemblyman Das Williams.