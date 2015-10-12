Isla Vista Self Governance Movement Makes Strides with AB 3

Advice

Assembly Bill 3, authored by Assemblymember Das Williams (D - Carpinteria), seeks to establish a Community Services District (CSD) within Isla Vista, a densely populated unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

The bill cleared both the Senate and Assembly Floors today and now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature.

“This is an absolutely historic day for Isla Vistans, and for anyone who has been involved in the self-governance movement now or in the past” said Assemblymember Williams. “The Isla Vista Community Services District proposed in AB 3 will provide residents with a safer community by empowering them to elect their own local representatives and enhance the levels of service they currently receive.”

AB 3 would require the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to submit an application to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to review the district; and then place the district and its funding mechanism, a Utility User Tax, on the November 2016 general election ballot for approval by registered voters in Isla Vista.

The bill would also authorize for services such as tenant mediation and provide additional lighting and sidewalks.

“This has been one of the most community driven bills the legislature has ever seen,” added Assemblymember Williams. “Everything included in the bill was reviewed during weekly community stakeholder meetings and, after 45 years, Isla Vista will finally have the opportunity to vote on their own governance.”

Weekly community meetings discussing the future of the district and actions moving forward will continue to be held in Isla Vista every Tuesday from 6–8 p.m. in the conference room of the IV Clinic Building, located at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar.

All are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring their ideas about the future of governance in Isla Vista.

— Cameron Schunk is a field representative for Assemblymember Das Williams.