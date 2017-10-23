Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:40 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista Services District Sets Up Mobile Safety Stations

By Jonathan Abboud for Isla Vista Community Services District | October 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Isla Vista Community Services District has launched its first public-safety service, the Isla Vista Safety Station program, in partnership with the UCSB Police Department’s Community Service Organization (CSO).

By locating community service officers at mobile safety stations in the community during high-activity hours on weekend nights throughout the academic year, the district hopes to:

» Provide immediate assistance to community members who would benefit from being escorted home.

» Improve community/police relations by providing a non-enforcement service to community members.

» Increase the number of eyes and ears to assist public safety personnel.

» Establish safe locations in Isla Vista where community members can approach for assistance.

Residents can expect to see community service officers and partnering service providers at the launch of the IV Safety Station program on Friday, Oct. 27, in Little Acorn Park.

Isla Vista residents voted in November 2016 to form the Isla Vista Community Services District by passing Measure E with more than 87 percent of the vote.

The IVCSD said it appreciates UCSB's commitment of providing the IVCSD with $200,000/year for mutually agreeable services in Isla Vista and will use about $47,000 of that funding for the initial implementation of the Isla Vista Safety Station program.

The IVCSD is currently working to develop a dedicated independent funding source through the preparation of a future Utility User Tax (UUT) ballot measure.

“I’m very excited for the potential of this program to improve safety and community/police relations in Isla Vista, one peer-to-peer interaction at a time,” said Ethan Bertrand, IVCSD Board president.

Members of the public are invited to a press conference at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the District Office during the IVCSD’s open house.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad-based local government, the result of 47 years of community advocacy for self governance.

The district is empowered to provide eight services including police protection services, tenant mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission.

The board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UCSB and Santa Barbara County.

— Jonathan Abboud for Isla Vista Community Services District.

 
