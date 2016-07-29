Sheriff’s Department Investigating Isla Vista Sexual Assault

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating a reported forcible sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

The victim reported to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol that the crime had occurred between midnight and 2:30 a.m. by someone she didn’t know, according to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspect is described by campus police as a 6-foot-tall black male adult with short dreadlocks, a pink hat and a red, white and blue track suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department tip line at 805.681.4171 or contact the department here.

