Isla Vista Sidewalk Project Kicks Off April 3

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County | March 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Construction on the 2016/17 Isla Vista Sidewalk Improvement Project is scheduled to begin April 3. Contractors will build a continuous pedestrian path on the north side of Sabado Tarde Road from Camino Corto to Camino Pescadero, for a total length of 2,400 feet.

The project also includes two sections on Sueno Road at Camino Corto and Sueno Road and Camino Del Sur. This project will create a continuous sidewalk along Sabado Tarde Road and weather-permitting should be completed no later than June 16.
 
Estimated construction cost is $468,000. The project is being funded through a federal Community Development Block Grant with 50 percent matching funds from UCSB.

On March 7, the county Board of Supervisors awarded the construction contract to Vince Lopez Jr. & Sons General Engineering Contractors, Inc. The county Public Works Department will inspect and administer the construction of this project.

Construction will occur 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites.

Area residents who plan to leave cars parked from the corner of Camino Corto to 6750 Sabado Tarde during spring break, and will not return until after April 2, should make sure their vehicle has been removed from the areas listed above. Towing along this area will begin at 7 p.m. on April 3.

Residents with questions about the project can call the Santa Barbara County Transportation Division, 681-4990.

Public Works Department officials thank local residents, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction work.

For more information on this and other Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Division projects visit PWSB.net.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County.

 
