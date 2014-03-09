Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Arrests Made in Isla Vista Stabbing, Near-Riot on Del Playa Drive

Lompoc man charged with attempted murder after fight, 2 others arrested as massive crowd gathers to taunt officers

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | March 9, 2014 | 2:50 p.m.

A Lompoc man was arrested in a Saturday night stabbing in Isla Vista and the subsequent investigation touched off a near-riot that led to the arrest of two college students, authorities said Sunday.

Kuriyan Summers-Dickinson
Kuriyan Summers-Dickinson

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a fight broke out at a party in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. During the altercation, she said, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach on the sidewalk in front of the residence.

“The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was arrested shortly after by deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol,” Hoover said.

Kuriyan Summers-Dickinson, 18, of Lompoc, was arrested nearby and booked into County Jail, where he was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing, she said.

The victim, a Rhode Island resident who was in Isla Vista visiting his brother, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and admitted in critical condition, Hoover said. She said the man, whose identity has not been released, has since been upgraded to stable condition.

While sheriff’s deputies were investigating the stabbing, a large crowd gathered near the scene, Hoover said.

“Shortly after midnight, deputies arrested a suspect who was jumping on top of vehicles that were driving down Del Playa Drive and yelling, which not only caused property damage to the vehicles but also incited the crowd,” she said.

Otis Dezjuan Washington, 20, was arrested after a brief pursuit and charged with vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

“While in the process of making the arrest, a large crowd of several hundred people gathered around the deputies and began chanting and throwing bottles,” Hoover said. “Additional deputies from the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria stations, along with UCSB police and California Highway Patrol officers responded to help.”

Otis Dezjuan Washington
Otis Dezjuan Washington

She credited several residents with helping deputies hold back the hostile crowd until reinforcements could arrive.

Hoover said the unruly crowd grew to more than 1,000 people, at which point officers on the scene deemed it an unlawful assembly.

Law-enforcement agencies worked together to push back the crowd and close down Del Playa Drive. Several times, Hoover said, officers ordered the crowd to disperse and used pepper spray and batons to push back individuals who refused their orders.

One man — whom Hoover identified as Tomas Delaveau, a 21-year-old UCSB student — allegedly spit on an officer and was detained for battery on a peace officer.

However, the District Attorney's Office issued a statement in April indicating no charges would be filed against Delaveau.

Hoover said it took officers about an hour to disperse the crowd and order was restored around 2 a.m.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 