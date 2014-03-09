Three Arrests Made in Isla Vista Stabbing, Near-Riot on Del Playa Drive

Lompoc man charged with attempted murder after fight, 2 others arrested as massive crowd gathers to taunt officers

A Lompoc man was arrested in a Saturday night stabbing in Isla Vista and the subsequent investigation touched off a near-riot that led to the arrest of two college students, authorities said Sunday.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a fight broke out at a party in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. During the altercation, she said, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach on the sidewalk in front of the residence.

“The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was arrested shortly after by deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol,” Hoover said.

Kuriyan Summers-Dickinson, 18, of Lompoc, was arrested nearby and booked into County Jail, where he was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing, she said.

The victim, a Rhode Island resident who was in Isla Vista visiting his brother, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and admitted in critical condition, Hoover said. She said the man, whose identity has not been released, has since been upgraded to stable condition.

While sheriff’s deputies were investigating the stabbing, a large crowd gathered near the scene, Hoover said.

“Shortly after midnight, deputies arrested a suspect who was jumping on top of vehicles that were driving down Del Playa Drive and yelling, which not only caused property damage to the vehicles but also incited the crowd,” she said.

Otis Dezjuan Washington, 20, was arrested after a brief pursuit and charged with vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

“While in the process of making the arrest, a large crowd of several hundred people gathered around the deputies and began chanting and throwing bottles,” Hoover said. “Additional deputies from the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria stations, along with UCSB police and California Highway Patrol officers responded to help.”

She credited several residents with helping deputies hold back the hostile crowd until reinforcements could arrive.

Hoover said the unruly crowd grew to more than 1,000 people, at which point officers on the scene deemed it an unlawful assembly.

Law-enforcement agencies worked together to push back the crowd and close down Del Playa Drive. Several times, Hoover said, officers ordered the crowd to disperse and used pepper spray and batons to push back individuals who refused their orders.

One man — whom Hoover identified as Tomas Delaveau, a 21-year-old UCSB student — allegedly spit on an officer and was detained for battery on a peace officer.

However, the District Attorney's Office issued a statement in April indicating no charges would be filed against Delaveau.

Hoover said it took officers about an hour to disperse the crowd and order was restored around 2 a.m.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation.

