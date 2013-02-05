Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests in Isla Vista

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 5, 2013 | 6:49 p.m.

James Chung
James Chung

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies who arrested a suspected drug dealer say the man was apprehended before he went to the home of another alleged drug trafficker who was planning to rob him.

UCSB student James Chung, 20, was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop by an Isla Vista Foot Patrol Officer for vehicle-code violations, said Sgt. Mark Williams.

However, Chung was found with more than a quarter pound of processed marijuana and $2,000 in cash, Williams said.

Further evidence indicated Chung possessed the marijuana for sales purposes, and he was arrested on drug-possession, transportation-of-marijuana and other charges.

Chung was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $200,000 due to repeated felony offenses, Williams said.

Deputies learned that Chung was en route to an apartment in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive to meet another alleged narcotics trafficker, Jorden Gendron, 20, who they believe was planning to rob Chung for the currency, Williams said.

Deputies and officers from the UCSB Police Department responded to the scene and contacted Gendron, where information on the planned robbery was corroborated and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

He was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

Jorden Gendron
Jorden Gendron

A search warrant was conducted at Gendron’s residence later that night, and officers arrested three Santa Barbara City College students at the scene for alleged possession of drugs for sale.

Connor Field, 20, was charged with possession of cocaine for sale, while Christopher Tuszynski, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana for sale, Williams said.

Charges against the third student were later dropped.

Approximately one and a half pounds of processed marijuana, over an ounce of cocaine, and $3,000 in cash was seized at the scene. The three were booked into County Jail, with bail set at $30,000 each.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 