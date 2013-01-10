Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Causes Major Damage to Isla Vista Apartment

By Cassidy Flynn, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | January 10, 2013 | 6:56 p.m.

A fire of unknown origin caused major damage Thursday afternoon to an Isla Vista apartment, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 1:20 p.m. in a 2-bedroom unit at the Breakpointe apartment complex at 6690 Abrego Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the third-floot unit, Sadecki said.

They made access to the unit, which was unoccupied, and controlled the fire within about 15 minutes, Sadecki said.

The flames were contained to the living room, Sadecki said, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the unit.

The five residents of the apartment were believed to be out of town, Sadecki said.

Other apartments in the 150-unit complex were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

“The building’s alarm system malfunctioned,” Sadecki said, ” however, the smoke detectors in the apartment were in working order.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

Noozhawk intern Cassidy Flynn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 