Fire Causes Major Damage to Isla Vista Apartment

A fire of unknown origin caused major damage Thursday afternoon to an Isla Vista apartment, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 1:20 p.m. in a 2-bedroom unit at the Breakpointe apartment complex at 6690 Abrego Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the third-floot unit, Sadecki said.

They made access to the unit, which was unoccupied, and controlled the fire within about 15 minutes, Sadecki said.

The flames were contained to the living room, Sadecki said, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the unit.

The five residents of the apartment were believed to be out of town, Sadecki said.

Other apartments in the 150-unit complex were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

“The building’s alarm system malfunctioned,” Sadecki said, ” however, the smoke detectors in the apartment were in working order.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

