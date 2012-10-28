Despite Over 100 Arrests, Isla Vista Halloween Called ‘Fairly Tame’

More than 100 people were arrested in Isla Vista overnight Saturday during the second night of the community’s annual pre-Halloween street party, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The previous night, 85 people were arrested, said sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

Dozens of other people were cited for various offenses, many of them alcohol-related, but figures from Saturday night were not immediately available.

“Crowds were fairly tame compared to years past,” Williams said of Saturday night’s activity.

The streets of Isla Vista, adjacent to UCSB, become packed with college- and high school-age revelers — most dressed in costume — on the weekend prior to Halloween.

The community-wide party, which draws thousands of outsiders from around California, presents an expensive annual challenge for law-enforcement and public-safety personnel.

Public-safety personnel are preparing for one more big night of street partying — on Wednesday for Halloween itself — but expect most of the out-of-towners will be gone, making for a calmer scene, Williams said.

“We probably won’t see high crowd numbers,” he predicted.

A more complete tally of arrests, citations and injuries from the weekend was expected Monday, Williams said.

