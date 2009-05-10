Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista Youth Projects Celebrates Playground Renovation

Tour of upgraded facility and ribbon cutting will be Friday, May 15

By LuAnn Miller | May 10, 2009 | 11:27 p.m.

Children in Isla Vista will be able to play on a safer, more interesting playground, thanks to a group project led by Leadership Santa Barbara.

The Isla Vista Youth Projects’ Children’s Center will celebrate the completion of the first phase of a major renovation of its playground with a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15. The facility is located at 6842 Phelps Road in Goleta. 

Leadership Santa Barbara, a local issue-oriented leadership development program, coordinated the first phase of the playground renovation. Project participants will be on hand to cut the ribbon and be honored for their efforts. This first phase of the playground renovation project will provide shade, improve aesthetics and create a more natural outdoor classroom environment for children. The Outdoor Classroom Project resonated with the participants in Leadership Santa Barbara Leadership, who fondly remembered their own childhood experiences.

“I feel that this project will provide the necessary hands-on, feet in the dirt, mind in the sky component to childhood development that the hundreds of kids who attend IVYP programs may otherwise go without,’’ said Mike Osborn. The playground project is part of a larger agency effort to improve the health and well-being of children by focusing on nutrition, wellness and outdoor play opportunities. In addition to the playground renovation, the Children’s Center has created a Wellness Policy to improve nutrition, is committed to training staff, and is participating in the county-wide Outdoor Classroom Project sponsored by the Orfalea Family Foundation.

The Isla Vista Youth Projects’ Children’s Center has been providing full-day year-round child care and development services to children since 1975.  The Center is licensed for 97 infants, toddlers and preschoolers, and has a vast array of scholarships for low-income children. Almost 90% of the 180 children served annually are low-income. 

The Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc. was founded in 1971 and provides free or low-cost services for community children and their families, and is supported and directed by the community.

LuAnn Miller is the director of the Isla Vista Youth Projects

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 