Isla Vista Youth Projects Gets $10,000

The Isla Vista-based community service agency was on the receiving end of a successful fundraising effort conducted last fall by UCSB's Sigma Nu fraternity

Isla Vista — The Isla Vista Youth Projects got $10,000 from UCSB’s Sigma Nu fraternity recently. The money, raised by the fraternity’s annual philanthropy event last fall, is the largest amount raised by Sigma Nu for IVYP. The funds will go to IVYP’s licensed child development programs and after-school programs, as well as its Family Resource Center and school readiness program.

Firefighters Snuff Out Garden Street Fire

Santa Barbara — Firefighters put out an electrical fire Monday night at a condo complex located at 1600 Garden Street.

In a sense, the second-story fire was actually caused by the weekend rains, which dampened an uncovered outlet located on the porch of the condo inhabited by Susan Irvine.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which started around 6 p.m., but firefighters had to rescue her two cats, Abby and Zack.

“They were afraid of all the noise and stuff,” said Irvine’s father, William, who rushed to the scene after his daughter called.

The fire was less of a blaze than an internal smoldering – the pungent smell of an electric short wafted along the entire block.

“It was almost like charcoal briquettes running along the walls,” said on-duty Battalion Chief Chris Blair.

To make sure the fire was out, firefighters were forced to ax down an entire wall separating the porch from a bedroom, Blair said.

“Her heating bill is going to be tremendous,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, a neighbor told them she suspected the uncovered outlets; she had just replaced her own. Her prediction turned out to be true, Blair said.

“Water and electricity don’t mix,” he said. “Simple as that.”

Suspected Taggers Of Anapamu Bridge Arrested

Santa Barbara — Friday morning, an officer patrolling the 600 block of W. Anapamu Street noticed two individuals, later identified as Ruben Sagastume, 19, and Christian Sagastume, 24, crouched behind a parked vehicle attempting to hide. Both individuals were dressed in dark clothing and wearing ski masks on top of their heads.

The two were contacted and found to be in possession of a backpack containing cans of spray paint and brass knuckles. Officers searched the area and found that the Anapamu Street footbridge had recently been “tagged” with extensive graffiti.

The color of the graffiti on the bridge matched the color of spray cans found in the backpack. Furthermore, both Ruben and Christian Sagastume had paint on their hands that matched the color paint on the bridge. Ruben Sagastume was also found to be in possession of a switchblade knife. Ruben Sagastume was arrested and charged with felony vandalism, possession of an illegal weapon and possession of a switchblade knife. Christian Sagastume was arrested on a vandalism charge.

Three Arrested After Traffic Stop

Santa Barbara — An officer patrolling the 1200 block of San Pascual Street noticed three individuals sitting in a parked vehicle on Friday. As the officer passed the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Ian Desantis, 18, seemed startled by the officer’s presence.

As soon as the officer drove by the vehicle, the vehicle pulled away from the curb and headed north on San Pascual Street. The officer made a U-turn, followed the vehicle and pulled it over. During the traffic stop, the right-front passenger, Pedro Arispe, 24, got out of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a fixed-blade hunting knife measuring approximately 10 inches. A search of the vehicle revealed a 17-inch-metal pipe and a baseball bat. Ian Desantis and Pedro Arispe were arrested on weapons charges. The third passenger, Carlos Davis, 24, was arrested on a parole violation.

Chamber of Commerce Presents Awards

Santa Barbara — The 102nd annual dinner, presented by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Four Seasons Biltmore on Wednesday. In addition to the presentation of Renee Grubb as the 2008 Chair of the Board of Directors, there will be a new Chamber sponsored scholarship and three major awards presented.

“The Chance for Change Scholarship,” to be administered by the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, will provide a two year scholarship to Santa Barbara City College for a young person who has either left gang life, or resisted joining despite pressure. Student speaker Ulises Rios will share his related experiences.

The Betty Hatch Award will be presented by its namesake to Karen Chackel, vice president of First American Title Company. Julie McGovern, general manager of Cox Communications, will present the Business Man of the Year Award to Ed Heron and Executive Vice Chancellor Gene Lucas will present the Innovator of the Year Award to Dr. Virgil Elings.

Outgoing and incoming Board members will also be honored, as well as an introduction of the 2008 Executive Board. Presenting Sponsors at the event are Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Venoco, Inc., Hutton Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Village Properties, First American Title, Harry Heron and Business First Bank. Corporate Table Sponsors are Bank of Santa Barbara, Cox Communications, Inc., Rabobank, University of California - Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Cottage Health System, Louise & David Borgatello.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 805-965-3023 or visit www.sbchamber.org.

Four Arrested On Suspicion Of Meth Use In Front Of Children

Los Alamos—Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies arrested four adults in Los Alamos on suspicion of smoking methamphetamine in their home last week while in the presence of three children, authorities said Monday.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, detectives and deputies conducted a probation search on the 300 block of St. Joseph Street.

Authorities say they found 19-year-old Bernadette Parker, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Jesus Cardenas Ramos of National City, smoking methamphetamine in an enclosed bedroom with no ventilation.

“Also found in the room, which was filled with white smoke, was Bernadette Parker’s three year old son,” said Sgt. Alex Tipolt, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, in a statement.

Authorities arrested the couple on suspicion of felony child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, he said.

Also arrested were Parker’s father, 49-year-old Anthony Parker, and his wife, 45-year-old Isabelle Parker, both of whom were allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines, Tipolt said. Authorities added that Anthony Parker also had violated his probation, and that Isabelle Parker had had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

All four were booked at the Santa Maria Jail.

Three children—ages 13, 9 and 3—were taken into protective custody by Child Welfare Services, to Marian Medical Center for medical evaluations, Tipolt said.

Blood Bank Issues Appeal

Central Coast — Inclement weather and sickness have critically affected blood donations this past week. With some blood drives being cancelled and several donors staying away due to the weather, the blood supply for some blood types has dipped critically low again, after rebounding a bit last week.

Looking ahead to more storms, United Blood Services issued its appeal Monday. “Many donors have not been able to give because of colds or flu, and now with these heavy storms, even more have stayed away. Unfortunately the need for blood hasn’t decreased, just donations,” noted Vicki Finson, United Blood Services Executive Director.

Donors are asked to make an appointment to give at their nearest center or blood drive as soon as possible. To find a blood drive happening in your area, visit www.bloodhero.com. Just type in your zip code and a list of drives happening in your area will appear.

As a special thank you, all volunteer blood donors will receive a 4 oz. box of See’s Assorted Chocolates with our heartfelt appreciation.