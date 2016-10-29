Isla Vista Youth Projects Launches Matching Money Campaign

The Isla Vista Youth Projects launched an ambitious campaign to raise $300,000 to qualify for a $300,000 match to purchase their building in Isla Vista and successfully close Phase I of their capital campaign.

The Isla Vista Youth Projects serves more than 2,000 children and families annually providing high-quality childcare, education and activities for children newborn to 5 years old.

“IVYP is not just a program in the community, for many of us it is family. IVYP has been a part of my life since I was a teenager in the early 1980s, and my children grew up there. It is written in the pages of our history” said Gina Stabile, former IVYP Teen Program participant.

Stabile is also former Isla Vista Children’s Center program director and mother of four IVYP alumni kids

With just over two months until the end of the year, the IV Youth Projects team is racing to meet this matching fund offer.

To date, IVYP has raised over $1 million for this capital campaign and a successful $300,000 for $300,000 match campaign will close out Phase I of its capital campaign.

IVYP Executive Director LuAnn Miller said: “For over 30 years, the Isla Vista Youth Projects has offered the children of Goleta and Isla Vista a safe, healthy and vibrant place to spend their days while their parents were hard at work.

"This campaign ensures that we can continue to offer this service to thousands of children in the future without the threat of losing our treasured home.”

IVYP Campaign Committee member Dr. Yonie Harris said, “The cost of real estate and skyrocketing rents are direct threats to community serving organizations across the county and IV Youth Projects is no different. We have a rare opportunity to match every dollar raised and secure our home forever.”

IVYP’s capital campaign has secured support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, Hutton Parker Foundation, Towbes Group, DiPaola Family Foundation, Kennedy Family, Orfalea Foundation, Mosher Foundation, Santa Barbara Women’s Fund, Wolfe Family, Casey Family and Cox Communications.

For more information on the campaign or how to donate, go to www.ivyp.org.

The Isla Vista Youth Projects was founded in 1971 in response to community need for programs to serve community children and families. It envisions a community where children are loved, valued and respected, and families are empowered to reach their highest potential.

— LuAnn Miller for Isla Vista Youth Projects.