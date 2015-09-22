Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:59 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Isla Vista’s St. Michael’s Church Seeks Community Support to Identify Vandals

St. Michael’s University Church has had issues with vandals since showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Click to view larger
By Nicole Janelle for St. Michael’s University Church | September 22, 2015 | 9:52 a.m.

St Michael’s University Church is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing its chapel overnight Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.  

Two gunshots shattered the chapel entry door, possibly between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m.

The Rev. Nicole Janelle, the vicar of the church, learned about the damage around 11 p.m. on Thursday when a sheriff’s deputy called. 

The vandalism occurred just weeks after the church began to display signage in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement, and the placards have need to be replaced several times due to theft.

Two gun shots shattered the glass of the church's entrance.

Congregation leaders see the shattering of the chapel door as a continuation of these other acts of vandalism and are concerned about this pattern of violence on church property and in Isla Vista. 

St. Michael’s is an intentionally inclusive congregation and campus ministry in Isla Vista, the student community bordering UC Santa Barbara. 

The community hosts meditation groups, yoga classes, worship services, student groups, AA groups, a meal for the homeless, a community garden, a peace labyrinth and other meaningful opportunities for spiritual engagement. 

For further information contact 805.968.2712 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

— Nicole Janelle is the vicar of St. Michael’s University Church. 

 
