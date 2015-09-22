Isla Vista’s St. Michael’s Church Seeks Community Support to Identify Vandals

Advice

St Michael’s University Church is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing its chapel overnight Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.

Two gunshots shattered the chapel entry door, possibly between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m.

The Rev. Nicole Janelle, the vicar of the church, learned about the damage around 11 p.m. on Thursday when a sheriff’s deputy called.

The vandalism occurred just weeks after the church began to display signage in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement, and the placards have need to be replaced several times due to theft.

Congregation leaders see the shattering of the chapel door as a continuation of these other acts of vandalism and are concerned about this pattern of violence on church property and in Isla Vista.

St. Michael’s is an intentionally inclusive congregation and campus ministry in Isla Vista, the student community bordering UC Santa Barbara.

The community hosts meditation groups, yoga classes, worship services, student groups, AA groups, a meal for the homeless, a community garden, a peace labyrinth and other meaningful opportunities for spiritual engagement.

For further information contact 805.968.2712 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

— Nicole Janelle is the vicar of St. Michael’s University Church.