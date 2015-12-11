Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Islamic Society of Santa Barbara and Interfaith Initiative to Lead NOT IN OUR NAME Vigil, Peace Walk

Interfaith leaders come together in solidarity with their friends in the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara. (Interfaith Initiative photo)
By Marty Jenkins for the Interfaith Initiative | December 11, 2015 | 8:27 a.m.

The Islamic Society of Santa Barbara and the local Interfaith Initiative will lead "NOT IN OUR NAME," a candle light peace walk and vigil, at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, beginning at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, walking to State Street and proceed to De La Guerra Plaza for talks and prayers.

The “NOT IN OUR NAME” peace event will be led by Imam Yama Niazi, founder of The Blessed Tree Foundation and religious director at the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara. 

It aims to highlight that any killing or act of violence committed by those who have hijacked the name of Islam to justify their actions are actually the opposite of Islamic teachings and identity.  

​Known for speaking with clarity and power to his congregants and the Interfaithers that worship in solidarity with their local Muslim friends, Imam Yama will speak at the event.

The Interfaith Initiative as well as all members of our community of good will have had the privilege of coming alongside their local Muslim friends in solidarity and appreciation for who they are and the leadership that they have provided, welcoming Imam Yama into their houses of worship to speak.  

Members of the Interfaith Initiative have had the privilege of attending ISSB services, and they grieve for the injustice and pain that often comes from people who have not taken the time to get know Muslim people.

As a part of the vigil, many leaders of the Interfaith community will enthusiastically share their thoughts.  

“Many of us feel a need to bring a public counter-voice to the rhetoric of fear and intolerance that we are hearing," said Rev. Dr. Mark Richardson, senior pastor of the First Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

"It is very important for us to stand together in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of all religious traditions, as we all work together for the common good and toward mutual understanding. I plan to be present on Monday and am willing to say a few words or offer a prayer if either of those would be helpful. I look forward to being with all of you,” he said.

For further information, please contact Aida Aminzai at [email protected] or 805.633.0975.

Marty Jenkins is a member of the Interfaith Initiative.

 
