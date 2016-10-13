Island Art Exhibit Showing at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

As part of the 9th California Island Symposium, the Island Art Exhibition is on display at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, through Nov. 6.
The exhibit at the Garden's Pritzlaff Conservation Center explores creative practices at the intersection of art and science. Art captures our natural world through the senses and emotion, aesthetically expressing both the visible and invisible wonders before us.
This juried art exhibition encourages a greater understanding and appreciation of the unique California islands in association with the symposium. The display features original paintings, watercolors, and pen-and-ink drawings that reflect the beauty of the islands.
First place went to an acrylic painting by Marcia Burtt that depicts Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island. Nicole Strasburg won second place with a gouache etching of Scorpion Valley on Santa Cruz Island. Third place winner Estelle DeRidder used colored pencil to illustrate a native toyon plant and native wildlife. An honorable mention was awarded to Mitsuko Schultz for her watercolor of a California sycamore.
— Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.