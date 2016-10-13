Island Art Exhibit Showing at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

This juried art exhibition encourages a greater understanding and appreciation of the unique California islands in association with the symposium. The display features original paintings, watercolors, and pen-and-ink drawings that reflect the beauty of the islands. First place went to an acrylic painting by Marcia Burtt that depicts Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island. Nicole Strasburg won second place with a gouache etching of Scorpion Valley on Santa Cruz Island. Third place winner Estelle DeRidder used colored pencil to illustrate a native toyon plant and native wildlife. An honorable mention was awarded to Mitsuko Schultz for her watercolor of a California sycamore. For more information about the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, please visit www.sbbg.org .

The exhibit at the Garden's Pritzlaff Conservation Center explores creative practices at the intersection of art and science. Art captures our natural world through the senses and emotion, aesthetically expressing both the visible and invisible wonders before us.

As part of the 9th California Island Symposium , the Island Art Exhibition is on display at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, through Nov. 6.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >