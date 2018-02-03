Islands Restaurants Opening at La Cumbre Plaza

Known for specialty burgers, fresh cut fries and tropical drinks, Islands Restaurants is bringing its surf-inspired atmosphere to Santa Barbara, opening Tuesday, Feb. 13, in La Cumbre Plaza, 3825 State St. This is the company’s first Central Coast location.

The 4,900 square-foot eatery features an open layout, beachy décor, large HD TVs throughout the bar and restaurant, and an outdoor patio area with heaters and a communal fire table, Islands said.

On the menu are a variety of burgers, from the restaurant's classic Big Wave to the Hawaiian, topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce and Swiss cheese. Also on also featured are tacos, bowls, fresh salads and fresh-cut Island Fries, Islands said.

Guests can choose from a selection of tropical drinks including Islands’ signature Mai Tai and the Big Island Iced Tea, or locally sourced wine and beer.

“We’re incredibly proud to open our first restaurant in Santa Barbara, an iconic beach city that resonates with our own coastal culture and origins,” said Michael Smith, president of Islands Restaurants.

“We look forward to being a part of this close knit community and offering a spot for visitors to grab great food and drinks with family and friends,” he said.

To support the community after recent natural disasters, Islands will donate a portion of the proceeds from Feb. 26-28 to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund.

The fund was established by United Way of Santa Barbara County and United Way of Ventura County to help residents recover from recent fire and mudslide damage.

Islands’ founder Tony DeGrazier said he started the company after being inspired by the beaches of Oahu during his time in the Navy. He said remained true to his vision, which was to serve delicious, fresh food in a laid-back, tropical environment.

The new Islands will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Guests can enjoy happy hour, 3-6:30 p.m. weeknights in the bar area for discounted offers on sliders, nachos, beer, wine and cocktails, Islands said.

For more information about Islands, visit www.islandsrestaurants.com.

— Katie Sheriff for Islands Restaurants.