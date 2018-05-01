Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Israeli Diplomat to Speak at Jewish Federation Board Meeting

By Diana Oplinger for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | January 12, 2015 | 4:12 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is very pleased to announce that Dana Erlich, Israeli consul for public diplomacy, will be the guest speaker at its annual board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

As consul for public diplomacy in Los Angeles, Erlich is responsible for culture, media and public affairs.

With increasing unrest and attacks targeting Jewish communities in Israel, France and around the world, we look forward to hearing from Erlich about the situation here and abroad as well as media coverage of Israel and the upcoming election.

For more information, contact Diana Oplinger at 805.957.1115 x114, 805.701.1232 or [email protected].

— Diana Oplinger is the marketing manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 