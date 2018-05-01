Israeli Diplomat to Speak at Jewish Federation Board Meeting

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is very pleased to announce that Dana Erlich, Israeli consul for public diplomacy, will be the guest speaker at its annual board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

As consul for public diplomacy in Los Angeles, Erlich is responsible for culture, media and public affairs.

With increasing unrest and attacks targeting Jewish communities in Israel, France and around the world, we look forward to hearing from Erlich about the situation here and abroad as well as media coverage of Israel and the upcoming election.

For more information, contact Diana Oplinger at 805.957.1115 x114, 805.701.1232 or [email protected].

— Diana Oplinger is the marketing manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.