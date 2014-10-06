Issue & Policy Roundtable to Feature Candidates for Goleta Sanitary District Board

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's Issue & Policy Roundtable will double as a Goleta Sanitary District candidate forum from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 in the Frog Bar at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.
Candidates for the Goleta Sanitary District board include Jerry Smith, incumbent; Steven Majoewsky, engineer/business owner; Edward Easton, retired City Council member; Beverly Herbert, mediator; Phebe Mansur, small-business owner; and Beverly Swann, disaster preparedness chairwoman.
The forum will be moderated by Don Donaldson of Penfield & Smith.
The cost is $25, which includes lunch.
Click here to register. For more information, email [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.