Issue & Policy Roundtable to Feature Candidates for Goleta Water District Board

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's Issue & Policy Roundtable will double as a Goleta Water District candidate forum from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 in the Frog Bar at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

During the biggest drought in recent history, four Goleta citizens are vying for two seats on the Goleta Water District board. Incumbents Jack Cunningham and Bert Bertrando are being challenged by Meg West, a landscape architect and businesswoman, and Charles McClure, a landscape architect.

The district, which spans approximately 29,000 acres, is bound on the south by the ocean and on the north by the foothills of the Santa Ynez mountains. The district uses 270 miles of pipeline to provide water to approximately 85,000 people.

The forum will be moderated by Peter Brown of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Click here to register. For more information, email [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.