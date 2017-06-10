Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

It All Adds Up for Top Westmont Math Researchers

Senior Samuel Muthiah wins National Science Foundation Award

Research by Bethany Le and Emma Donelson focused on new statistical techniques.
Research by Bethany Le and Emma Donelson focused on new statistical techniques. (Westmont College)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | June 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A Westmont student has won a national science research award and six students presented their research from last summer to a regional section of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA).

Westmont senior Samuel Muthiah, a mathematics and English double major from Altadena, won a National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates Award.

Muthiah's program, Algebraic Methods of Computational Biology, is at Texas A&M University. A full-tuition Monroe Scholar, Muthiah is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Tau Delta honor societies.

The research students of David Hunter, Westmont professor of mathematics, presented their work at the Southern California-Nevada Section Meeting of the MAA at CSU Northridge.

Junior Kalie Drown, senior Emma Donelson and junior Bethany Le presented their research on new statistical techniques to analyze data on orientations in three-space and income inequality.

Their work was funded in part by the MAA’s Tensor Foundation Women in Mathematics Grant.

Drown gave a talk on Smoothing Binned Data by Recursive Subdivision: Estimating Income Inequality.

Donelson and Le presented a poster on Using Quaternions to Improve Statistical Analysis in SO(3): A New Two-Sample Hypothesis Test for Orientation Data.

Senior David Kyle, a student of Russell Howell, Westmont professor of mathematics, presented his complex analysis research, The Count of Monte Disco, which produced a formula for counting the number of interior roots of certain types of trinomials.

Kyle gave a similar presentation at the Joint Mathematics Meeting in Atlanta in January. Senior Kyle Hansen and Muthiah presented posters on their work in this semester’s Problem Solving Seminar.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 