It All Clicks for Cate Girls in Win over Villanova

Girls Basketball

Elle Smith scored 18 points and Sarah Polowczak added 10, leading Cate to 57-22 girls basketball win over Villanova on Thursday.

"This may have been the best game that the Rams played as a team," said coach Amy Venditta. "The Rams held a solid zone and kept Villanova out of the middle. They pushed the ball up the court on fast breaks and made great passes. Their connection on offense was impressive."

Polowczak was a force on defense, getting multiple steals and starting fast breaks. Amber Thiery had seven points and dished off several assists.

The Rams play next at Thacher on Saturday.

