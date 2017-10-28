Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

It Appears Isla Vista Halloween Celebration Has Given Up the Ghost

Usually bustling streets of campus community are deserted on Saturday night before spooky holiday

The streets of Isla Vista were virtually deserted Saturday night, in stark contrast to past years when they were jammed with costumed revelers. Many students were attending the Delirium concert at the campus Events Center. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 28, 2017 | 10:44 p.m.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County may finally have driven a stake through the heart of the infamous Isla Vista Halloween celebration.

Although Halloween itself is not until Tuesday, the Saturday night closest to the spooky holiday typically has seen large crowds of costumed revelers on the streets of the community adjacent to UC Santa Barbara.

But Saturday night, there was no bustle in the hedgerows or anywhere else in I.V.

“There’s nothing going on,” Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, told Noozhawk at 10:30 p.m.

She speculated that the activity in Isla Vista may actually have been less than a normal Saturday night.

There was a sizable crowd attending the Delirium concert put on by the Associated Students Program Board at the campus Events Center, featuring Parisian DJ Martin Bresso, who performs under the state name Tchami.

The annual concert — for UCSB students only — is part of the effort by the university, the Associated Students and county officials to keep people off the streets.

In years past, Halloween in Isla Vista has attracted tens of thousands of revelers, man from outside the area, and lead to hundreds of citations, arrests and injuries.

Efforts in recent years have focused on increasing the law enforcement presence, and discouraging out-of-towners from attending.

Hoover said authorities don’t expect a big turnout on the actual Halloween, but they are prepared.

“It’s a Tuesday night, but we’ll probably see more than what we’ve seen this weekend,” she said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

