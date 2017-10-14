Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

It is Rocket Science at Anacapa Fair Ahead of VAFB Launch

By Karen Callanan for Anacapa School | October 14, 2017 | 12:28 p.m.
Adamirez Rios, ninth-grader at Anacapa School, gets ready for rocket fair. Click to view larger
Adamirez Rios, ninth-grader at Anacapa School, gets ready for rocket fair. (Anacapa School)

One hour before an actual rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Anacapa School students will host a rocketry fair, where kids and adults will be able to design rockets and test their flight.

The VAFB launch is set for 2:37 p.m.

Anacapa School will set up a tent to make and test rockets at the parking lot on Hwy. 1 and Azalea Lane in Lompoc. Participants are invited to make rockets and learn about science before the launch for a day of science and engineering.

“Hosting this event, the day of the Vandenberg rocket launch, is a way for Anacapa students to share their knowledge of science and their enthusiasm for learning,” said Paul Nolan, Anacapa physics and science teacher.

“This will make the event even more meaningful for kids and educational for the students,” he said.

Founded in 1981, Anacapa is an independent school, co-educational, WASC accredited, college preparatory day school in Santa Barbara for junior and high school students in grades 7 through 12.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.

 
