It Might Be Time to Install New Carbon Monoxide Alarms

In July 2011, California Senate Bill 183 went into effect. Known as the Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, the law requires California residents to install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in their homes.

If you installed a CO alarm following the law going into effect in 2011, it might be time to install new CO alarms. Once installed, it’s important to remember that CO alarms don’t last forever.

Because the sensors in CO alarms have a limited lifespan, alarms purchased across the state of California in 2011 may start sounding an end-of-life warning beep at some point this year.

When your CO alarm indicates the need for replacement, it’s imperative you install a new alarm immediately.

When your CO alarm nears its expiration, the end-of-life indicator will sound.

It’s important to remember that changing the alarm battery will not stop the end-of-life beeping. Knowing how to identify this beep is essential to keeping your home safe.

CO is a colorless, odorless and tasteless poisonous gas that can be fatal when inhaled.

Mild exposure can cause a slight headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms. Extreme exposure can cause convulsions, unconsciousness, brain damage, heart and lung failure followed by death.



If your CO alarm goes off, get to fresh air and call 911. If you are unable to leave your home, open the doors and windows, and turn off all possible sources of CO while you are waiting for assistance to arrive.

Under no circumstance should an alarm be ignored.



For more information about carbon monoxide, visit BeatTheBeep.com.

— Rich Griguoli for City of Santa Barbara.