Friday, September 21 , 2018, 10:46 am | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

It Pays to Get Along

By Jim Logan for UCSB | September 21, 2018 | 9:14 a.m.

Paper co-authored by a UCSB scholar finds internally generated rewards promote cooperation

For a social species, humans are notoriously prone to unsocial behaviors. It’s a truth that has led scholars to ask a deceptively simple question: How do we get people to get along? Reward? Punishment? A mix of the two?

A new study detailed in a paper co-authored by a UCSB scholar finds that rewards generated in a social setting promote cooperation, provide positive reinforcement and avoid the inherent perils of punishment.

In “Endogenous Rewards Promote Cooperation,” published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Gary Charness, a professor of economics, and his co-authors report how a two-stage public-goods game (PGG) demonstrated the effectiveness of rewards in influencing behavior.

The study used a standard PGG in which each player in Phase 1 started with a set number of points, then decided how much to put in a public account and how much to keep in their own private account.

It is individually rational to put nothing in the public account, but the group payoff is much greater if people contribute to it.

People were taxed 20 percent of their earnings and the amount was assigned to a fund. The players then decided how much of their share of the fund they would distribute as rewards to the other members of the community, knowing their contributions.

In addition to promoting cooperation, the PGG achieved a 70 percent level of contribution with balanced-budget rewards, meaning no external funding was required.

“You don’t need any contributions from the government,” said Charness, who studies experimental and behavioral economics. “You don’t need anything from anybody else. It’s self-sustaining, self-supporting.”

But the chief appeal of the rewards mechanism, he said, is that it removes punishment as a motivating component. Punitive measures have a number of disadvantages, the paper notes, including the destruction of society’s physical resources as well as its social capital.

Among economists, Charness said, “Punishment has been the thing for a number of years now. They showed that punishment is effective in getting a public goods contribution.”

Punishment, however, “can have negative repercussions down the road, and you get poor relations among people. Reward is a much better way to go, I think. Instead of ripping apart the fabric of society, you’re trying to mend the fabric of society. And to me that’s what the society needs these days.”

The research, which Charness described as novel, suggests intriguing possibilities in real-world settings.

“There are some practical difficulties, but it does seem to be something that could be implemented in a small enough group,” he said.

“National level, I don’t know how you’d do it. But suppose you have some sort of a group and you want people to contribute, what you often do in these things is you can kick somebody out of a group if they don’t contribute.

“But suppose you couldn’t. Suppose you have a small town and you need money for a fire department and somebody doesn’t want to do it, and it’s going to some essential service, you can’t really exclude them from it. So they have to be part of it. If it’s a small enough group, this can work.

“If it’s on the national level, things seem so corrupt and there’s so little trust about the way the national government operates I don’t know that we can get there.”

The other co-authors of the paper are Chun-lei Yang of Nanjing Audit University, Boyu Zhang of Beijing Normal University, Cong Li of Johns Hopkins University and Jaimie Lien of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

— Jim Logan for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 