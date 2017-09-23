It Takes a Village to Make a Difference in the Community

The city of Lompoc invites the community to come together and Make A Difference through service projects from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 28. Make A Difference Day is part of the nation’s largest day of community service.

The Lompoc Parks Division is hosting the day of service based at the Lompoc Corporate Yard, 1300 W. Laurel Ave. From there, groups will head to various project sites. Complimentary lunch will be served.

Community members are urged to participate as individuals or in groups. Each year on Make a Difference Day, various groups sign up with specific projects in mind to rejuvenate, refresh and clean up Lompoc. Others help with any projects that need assistance.

Whether one’s skills are in painting, planting, weeding, litter and debris removal, or minor repairs, these contributions make a major impact on the community.

For more information on Make A Difference Day or to sign up to participate, contact the Lompoc Parks Department by Friday, Oct. 6, at 875-8030.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.