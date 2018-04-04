It Takes a Village to Support Mental Health

September is National Recovery Month, an initiative to increase understanding and support of mental and substance-use disorders.

In light of this year’s theme that highlights the value of family and community, Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will host Better Together, a day to celebrate the idea that caring for our most vulnerable citizens defines a strong community.

Better Together will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Sanctuary Centers Outpatient Mental Health building, 1136 De La Vina St. The event is open to all area residents who have been affected by mental health challenges.

SCSB and SBNC will be joined by partner organizations: Santa Barbara County Probation Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Pride Foundation, Al-Anon, SBCC, New House and the Counsel on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, local businesses and government officials.

Attendees can enjoy local food and beverages as well as live music with a performance from 3-4 p.m. by Brandon Jenner.

HIV and hepatitis C testing will be provided courtesy of the Pacific Pride Foundation.

From 4-5:30 p.m., SCSB and SBNC will hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening of their Integrated Care Clinic, a pioneering project that provides co-located medical, dental and behavioral care to those with mental health challenges.

Nationally, one in five people experiences a mental health disorder. One in 20 endures a debilitating challenge. In Santa Barbara County, 48,000 residents are facing such challenges. SCSB and SBNC recognize the most effective path toward their recovery is one taken by an entire community.

With 40 years of service to more than 10,000 clients, Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara provides residential, outpatient and continuing care for those living with serious mental health challenges. For more, visit sanctuarycenters.org or call 569-2785.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics operates four medical clinics and two dental clinics in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista and Goleta.

— Laney Christine Smith for Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara.