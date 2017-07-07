Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Get Popcorn Ready: Film Festival Set Jan. 31-Feb. 10

By Brooke Blumberg/Sunshine Sachs for Santa Barbara International Film Festival | July 7, 2017 | 5:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 33rd season will run Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, with events held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the Arlington Theatre and the newly restored historic Riviera Theatre.

“After another fantastic year, we are ready to hit the ground running for 2018,” said Roger Durling, executive director of SBIFF.

“We look forward to continuing our growth and bringing exciting new developments to the Santa Barbara community, and we plan to make our 33rd installment the best festival yet,” he said.

In addition to screening numerous films over the years, including U.S. and world premieres, SBIFF is known for such programs as the Tribute Honor which counts Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Damien Chazelle and Janelle Monáe among recipients.

The festival also features the acclaimed Panel Series, where accomplished industry guests come together for lively and revealing discussions, which make the festival a key stop in the award season race.
 
SBIFF passes are offered at 25 percent off beginning Aug. 1. For more information, and to buy tickets, festival passes and packages, visit www.sbiff.org.
 
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema.

Over the past 30 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the U.S., attracting 90,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200-plus films, tributes and symposiums.

In June 2016, SBIFF acquired the Riviera Theatre. The Riviera is SBIFF’s new home and is the catalyst for program expansion and marks the first time Santa Barbara has had a 24/7 community center to expand its mission of educational outreach.

— Brooke Blumberg/Sunshine Sachs for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

 
