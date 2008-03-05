It’s a New Age, Requiring New Thinking about Elders

Ageism: Attitude, action, institutional structure that subordinates a person because of age.

Having just turned 56 I am feeling the beginnings of ageism start to creep into my social and professional reality. From friends and strangers, I am starting to hear:

• So when are you going to slow down?

• Aren’t you a little old for that?

• Do you think you should be doing that?

• You’re going to do what?

• Don’t do that, you’ll hurt yourself.

• I don’t think a woman your age should be doing that.

• Here let me help you with that.

• Let me do that for you …

Are they being kind? Trying to protect me? Or are they rendering me disabled? If this is already starting, now when I still feel so much in my prime, what will my psyche be like by the time I really should not be doing so much? What will my physical ability be like then — if I do stop "doing" now?

If I don’t move my body I won’t maintain muscle mass. I will be more inclined to fall, to get osteoporosis. If you do everything for me I will become helpless physically and emotionally. If I don’t use my mind, I will lose confidence. I will become afraid of thinking for myself.

Is it any wonder by the time a person is 70 or 80 we call them elderly and disabled? Well, of course, they are. We have been telling them for the last 20 or 30 years to slow down, stop being too physical, too social, too sexual, too busy, too productive, too anything, and trying to do everything for them. We are systematically creating a culture of disabled — and of depressed, dependent and lonely. We spend the last third of our lives, their lives — and at this point my life — creating limitations. It is no wonder that in our 70s and 80s we lack the physical and mental ability to continue to live a happy, productive and independent life.

Professionally I manage retirement communities. My residents range in age from 60 to 100, and up. So many different people, with all kinds of personalities, careers, lives, interests — and capabilities. I realize we must fight the ageism battle constantly, not just with families, doctors and staff, but even with our residents themselves. Our residents come to us not even believing in their own capabilities; many times we believe in them more than they believe in themselves. For some, this might be something as simple as bathing. We encourage residents to do as much as they can for themselves, to function at their highest possible level of independence. Seemingly a positive goal. And yet all too often we are met with hostility by the resident or family member. Why? Because as a culture we are expected to "do for our elders" and in our case they are paying for a service. But what happens when "doing for" means "depriving of"?

Cultural norms develop to preserve a society. The cultural norm of showing respect to our elders is an admirable one. On the positive side I believe our desire to protect and serve our elders are virtues. At the turn of the last century, 50 may have been the definition of elderly and time to start applying these manners. As we are now living and thriving so many years beyond 50, however, we need to adjust our manner index. Show us respect by saying please, thank you, pardon me, but it is now time to save the "here, let me do that for you" for much later.

I envision my own aging and that of my elders with no barriers, anything is possible for our whole lives. I believe that. What if we all believed that and helped each other believe in ourselves? Just picture that.

Alyce Parsons is president and chief operating officer of Parsons Group Inc., which owns and manages independent and assisted-living communities and nonprofit collaborations around the country. Among its properties are Garden Court on De la Vina, a facility for frail low-income seniors at 1116 De la Vina St., and The Gables of Ojai.