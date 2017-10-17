Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:57 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

‘It’s a Wonderful Life Live Radio Play’ at SBCC

Sit back, enjoy holiday story of big-hearted George Bailey

Hannah Steinmann, Nicholis Sheley, Madison Duree and Gabriel Uribe-Eccles in “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play.”
Hannah Steinmann, Nicholis Sheley, Madison Duree and Gabriel Uribe-Eccles in “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play.” (Ben Crop)
By Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | October 17, 2017 | 3:23 p.m.

SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a Student Showcase production of It's a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, Nov. 8-18, in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Directed by Katie Laris, the students will perform the beloved holiday classic as it comes to life as a live 1940's radio broadcast. 

With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

It's a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play, features: Madison Duree, Brianna Franklin, Aurora Gooch, Trevor Kight, Ryan Ostendorf, Lovisa Samuelsson, Calvin Sanger, Nicholis Sheley, Hannah Steinmann, Gabriel Uribe-Eccles, Johnny Waaler and Stefan Wayne.

Performances are Nov. 8-18, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 18. The 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are $18 general/$15 seniors and SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted.

Parking is free and near the theater on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935 or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.

 
