It’s Almost Love in Dos Pueblos Production of ‘Almost, Maine’

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company at Dos Pueblos High School will present Almost, Maine. written by John Cariani, at 7 p.m. Nov. 9-11 at Elings Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta.

The story line: On a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine.

As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the town's residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways.

Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this midwinter night’s dream about romantic relationships.

The eclectic group of characters range from adorable 12-year-olds falling in love to a pair of married 40-year-olds working through their marital issues.

The play's small cast of 19 allows for them to work closer with each other and their critically acclaimed director, Clark Sayre, who is returning for his 30th show at Dos Pueblos.

Sayre's previous shows at DP include The Addams Family, Legally Blonde, and three Disney pilot productions: Mary Poppins, Tarzan and Peter and the Starcatcher.

Joining the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company is its new technical director and lighting designer Will Poulin.

Tickets for Almost, Maine, are $14 for adults, and $10 for students, children and seniors (65+). Tickets available at the box office, open 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Dos Pueblos High. Cash, check, and major credit cards accepted.

Tickets also available at the door the night of the show, starting at 6:30 p.m.; by phone, 968-2541 ext. 4670; or online www.dptheatrecompany.org.

— James Miller for Dos Pueblos Theatre Company.