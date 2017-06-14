It’s Almost Time for 3 Minute Film Festival Part II

Part Two of the 3 Minute Film Festival will have two screenings, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Santa Barbara Center for Arts Science & Technology (SBCAST), 513 Garden St.

Sixteen films that are three minutes or less will be shown at the SBCAST complex. Screenings are no longer than one hour. Reservations are not necessary, but seating is limited. A donation of $3 is suggested.

The 3-Minute Film Festival features narratives, documentaries, animation and experimental films. There are selections from the United States, UK, India, Italy, Ireland, Azerbaijan, China, France and Canada.

The three top winners from February's 3-Minute Film Festival Part I, will be repeated at the end of each screening. Audience selection for best film will take place afterward.

For more information, visit www.3minutefilmfestival.com.

— Lynn Holley for 3 Minute Film Festival.