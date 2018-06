It’s CIF Playoff Time for Soccer, Basketball, Water Polo, Wrestling

Let’s call it Frenzied February.

The winter sports playoff season for high school sports kicks into high gear starting today, with boys and girls basketball and soccer teams, girls water polo teams and boys individual wrestlers striving to cap all their hard work with CIF-Southern Section championships.

A unique part of this year's winter post season is Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team is entered in the Open Division, which features an elite field of 16 teams playing in a double-elimination format. By being selected into this prestigious group of teams, the Dons receive an automatic bid to the CIF Regionals.

In girls water polo, Cate will be hosting its first CIF playoff game at its Emmet Horowitz Aquatic Center on Thursday when it plays Jurupa Valley The Rams defeated San Gorgonio, 11-9, in a wild-card game on Tuesday for their first playoff win in a decade.

Here is a rundown of this week’s CIF playoff action:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 17

2A Division

Fullerton at No. 1 seeded Santa Barbara High, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Sunny Hills, 7 p.m.

3AA Division

North Torrance at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

4AA Division

Campbell Hall at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

5A Division

New Roads at Laguna Blanca, 7 p.m.

Division 6

Shandon vs. Providence, at Westmont, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Second Round

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Feb 18

2A Division

Dos Pueblos at Royal, 7 p.m.

4A Division

Crossroads at Carpinteria, 6:30 p.m.

5AA Division

Cate at Desert, 7 p.m.

5A Division

Bishop Diego vs. Wildwood, Willow Community School, Culver City, 6:30 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, Feb. 20

Open Division

First Round

Santa Barbara at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Division 1

First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Costa Mesa at San Marcos, 3:15 p.m.

Beckman at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Los Alamitos, 3:30 p.m. at Corona del Mar

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 20

San Marcos, Santa Barbara won coin-flips to host

Division 7

Thursday, Feb 18

First Round

Carpinteria at Santa Ana Valley, 5 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Cate, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1

First Round

Friday, Feb. 19

Redondo Union at Santa Barbara, 5 p.m

Division 4

First Round

Friday, Feb. 19

Cate at Temescal Canyon, 3 p.m.

Carpinteria at Artesia, 3 p.m.

Division 7

Wild-Card Round

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Santa Clara at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

First Round

Friday, Feb. 19

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3

First Round

Thursday, Feb. 18

Diamond Ranch at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Arroyo Grande, 3 p.m.

Division 7

First Round

Thursday, Feb. 18

Webb at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Carpinteria at Shadow Hills, Indio, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

CIF Central Division Championships

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20

At Grand Terrace HS

Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, San Marcos