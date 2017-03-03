It’s Easy Being Green in Lompoc, Named a Tree City USA

The city of Lompoc has been named a 2016 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Lompoc also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and a high level of tree care. Lompoc has been a Tree City for 28 years, and a Growth Award recipient for 23 years.

To be considered for recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation, cities must meet four requirements: Have a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Lompoc joins more than 3,400 cities across the country in being named a Tree City USA this year.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education,” Lambe said.

Codie Blea, urban forestry supervisor for Lompoc, said the city is honored to be recognized for its urban forest management.

“Our trees are an important part of Lompoc, and we are looking forward to planting more trees thanks to our recent rain,” he said.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among other benefits.

More information on the program is available at: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

Lompoc, known as The City of Arts and Flowers, was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on Aug. 13, 1888. Prior to the city’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley.

For more information, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. For information, visit arborday.org.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.