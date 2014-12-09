It’s Game On for Page Youth Center’s Winter Basketball League

The Page Youth Center winter league basketball games begin this week.

Boys and girls in first through eighth grades will be eagerly taking to the courts at 4540 Hollister Ave. for fun and competition. The season runs through the second week of March with games being played after school and on Saturdays at the Page Youth Center.

The public is invited to attend.

Since its inception in 1984, PYC has been “keeping good kids good” through well-organized sports and recreational activities. Housed in a multipurpose recreational building on Hollister Avenue, the organization is committed to providing quality programs that instill kids with a sense of teamwork, good citizenship, fair play and sportsmanship.

No child is ever turned away for the inability to pay and over the years this organization has earned its reputation, “PYC, the Place to be.”

— Wana Dowell is the development director for Page Youth Center.