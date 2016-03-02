It's going to be a Super Saturday for Santa Barbara High athletics as the school's boys soccer team and boys basketball team play for CIF-Southern Section Championships just hours apart.

The Dons boys soccer team learned Wednesday that it will play at 5 p.m., in the CIF Division 1 title game against Loyola at Warren High in Downey. That's just a few miles down the road from the Honda Center in Anaheim, where the boys basketball team will be playing Lynwood in the 2A Division Championship game at noon.

The start times between title games should give fans — and sports writers — plenty of time to catch both of them. It's not every playoff season that a local school is playing for more than one CIF title, and on the same day.

