It’s Going to be Wild, Crazy at Thunderhut on Wednesday

The toughest ticket in town is Wednesday night’s Channel League boys basketball clash between CIF Division 2A top-ranked Santa Barbara High and Division 3AA eighth-ranked San Marcos at the Royals’ Thunderhut.
In the first league meeting at Santa Barbara, J.R. Richards Gym was filled to capacity by the third quarter of the JV game.
The Thunderhut is a smaller venue.
Santa Barbara coach David Bregante knows the Thunderhut is going to be wild and crazy on Wednesday. His 23-1 Dons have twice beaten the Royals this season: the final of Carpinteria’s Bashore Holiday Classic, 52-51, and in the first Channel League meeting, 65-49.
“The last San Marcos game ... what a great high school atmosphere that was. It was fantastic; the gym was packed. It was really crazy,” Bregante said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “I had one of my friends come up to me during the beginning of the third quarter of the JV game and showed me his cell phone. Fans were (lined up) outside and they were going all the way down the walk, almost to the senior parking lot.
“Tremendous crowd, tremendous atmosphere, and it’s going to be crazy this Wednesday at San Marcos as well. It should be fun.”
The San Marcos student section, "The Pride," usually comes up with something creative and fun during halftime of these games.
It’s a must win for San Marcos to stay in the hunt for the Channel League title. The Royals are 3-2 (16-6 overall) after falling at Ventura last Friday. At 5-0, Santa Barbara can clinch the league title with a victory.
Here are the latest CIF boys basketball rankings
DIVISION 2A
1 Santa Barbara
2 Redlands East Valley
3 La Mirada
4 Lynwood
T5 Cerritos
T5 Northwood
7 Simi Valley
8 Hart
9 Dos Pueblos
10 Mayfair
11 Western
12 Royal
13 Agoura
14 Silverado
T15 Whittier
T15 Torrance
DIVISION 3AA
1 Gahr
2 Oak Park
3 Calabasas
4 Cathedral
T5 Colony
T5 Dominguez
7 Esperanza
8 San Marcos
9 Bonita
10 Los Altos
11 Buena Park
12 Palm Desert
13 Arlington
14 Pasadena
T15 Hesperia
T15 El Dorado
DIVISION 5AA
1 Sierra Canyon
2 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
3 Saddleback Valley Christian
4 Flintridge Prep
5 Brentwood
6 Blair
7 Woodcrest Christian
8 Chadwick
9 St. Margaret's
10 Yeshiva
T11 Oakwood
T11 Providence
13 Santa Clara
14 Temecula Prep
15 Linfield Christian
16 Pasadena Poly
DIVISION 5A
1 Rancho Christian
2 Capistrano Valley Christian
3 St. Bernard
4 Shalhevet
5 Valley Torah
T6 Aquinas
T6 Santa Clarita Christian
8 Orangewood Academy
9 Bishop Diego
10 Holy Martyrs
11 Rolling Hills Prep
12 Brethren Christian
13 Thacher
14 Tarbut V'Torah
15 Ribet Academy
16 Pilibos
DIVISION 6
1 Renaissance Academy
2 Price
3 Hesperia Christian
4 Lone Pine
5 Christa McAuliffe
6 Rio Hondo Prep
7 Apple Valley Christian
8 Bell-Jeff
9 Providence/Santa Barbara
10 Desert Christian Academy
11 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
12 Trona
13 Lancaster Baptist
14 Joshua Springs
15 California Lutheran
16 Besant Hill