Boys Basketball

It’s Going to be Wild, Crazy at Thunderhut on Wednesday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 1, 2016 | 9:39 p.m.

The toughest ticket in town is Wednesday night’s Channel League boys basketball clash between CIF Division 2A top-ranked Santa Barbara High and Division 3AA eighth-ranked San Marcos at the Royals’ Thunderhut.

In the first league meeting at Santa Barbara, J.R. Richards Gym was filled to capacity by the third quarter of the JV game.

The Thunderhut is a smaller venue.

Santa Barbara coach David Bregante knows the Thunderhut is going to be wild and crazy on Wednesday. His 23-1 Dons have twice beaten the Royals this season: the final of Carpinteria’s Bashore Holiday Classic, 52-51, and in the first Channel League meeting, 65-49.

“The last San Marcos game ... what a great high school atmosphere that was. It was fantastic; the gym was packed. It was really crazy,” Bregante said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “I had one of my friends come up to me during the beginning of the third quarter of the JV game and showed me his cell phone.  Fans were (lined up) outside and they were going all the way down the walk, almost to the senior parking lot.

“Tremendous crowd, tremendous atmosphere, and it’s going to be crazy this Wednesday at San Marcos as well. It should be fun.”

The San Marcos student section, "The Pride," usually comes up with something creative and fun during halftime of these games.

It’s a must win for San Marcos to stay in the hunt for the Channel League title. The Royals are 3-2 (16-6 overall) after falling at Ventura last Friday. At 5-0, Santa Barbara can clinch the league title with a victory.

Here are the latest CIF boys basketball rankings

DIVISION 2A

1  Santa Barbara

2  Redlands East Valley

3  La Mirada

4  Lynwood

T5 Cerritos

T5 Northwood

7  Simi Valley

8  Hart

9  Dos Pueblos

10  Mayfair

11  Western

12  Royal

13  Agoura

14  Silverado

T15 Whittier

T15 Torrance

DIVISION 3AA

1  Gahr

2  Oak Park

3  Calabasas

4  Cathedral

T5 Colony

T5 Dominguez

7  Esperanza

8  San Marcos

9  Bonita

10  Los Altos

11  Buena Park

12  Palm Desert

13  Arlington

14  Pasadena

T15 Hesperia

T15 El Dorado

DIVISION 5AA

1  Sierra Canyon

2  St. Joseph/Santa Maria

3  Saddleback Valley Christian

4  Flintridge Prep

5  Brentwood

6  Blair

7  Woodcrest Christian

8  Chadwick

9  St. Margaret's

10  Yeshiva

T11 Oakwood

T11 Providence

13  Santa Clara

14  Temecula Prep

15  Linfield Christian

16  Pasadena Poly

DIVISION 5A

1  Rancho Christian

2  Capistrano Valley Christian

3  St. Bernard

4  Shalhevet

5  Valley Torah

T6 Aquinas

T6 Santa Clarita Christian

8  Orangewood Academy

9  Bishop Diego

10  Holy Martyrs

11  Rolling Hills Prep

12  Brethren Christian

13  Thacher

14  Tarbut V'Torah

15  Ribet Academy

16  Pilibos

DIVISION 6

1  Renaissance Academy

2  Price

3  Hesperia Christian

4  Lone Pine

5  Christa McAuliffe

6  Rio Hondo Prep

7  Apple Valley Christian

8  Bell-Jeff

9  Providence/Santa Barbara

10  Desert Christian Academy

11  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

12  Trona

13  Lancaster Baptist

14  Joshua Springs

15  California Lutheran

16  Besant Hill

