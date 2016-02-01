It’s Going to be Wild, Crazy at Thunderhut on Wednesday

Boys Basketball

The toughest ticket in town is Wednesday night’s Channel League boys basketball clash between CIF Division 2A top-ranked Santa Barbara High and Division 3AA eighth-ranked San Marcos at the Royals’ Thunderhut.

In the first league meeting at Santa Barbara, J.R. Richards Gym was filled to capacity by the third quarter of the JV game.

The Thunderhut is a smaller venue.

Santa Barbara coach David Bregante knows the Thunderhut is going to be wild and crazy on Wednesday. His 23-1 Dons have twice beaten the Royals this season: the final of Carpinteria’s Bashore Holiday Classic, 52-51, and in the first Channel League meeting, 65-49.

“The last San Marcos game ... what a great high school atmosphere that was. It was fantastic; the gym was packed. It was really crazy,” Bregante said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “I had one of my friends come up to me during the beginning of the third quarter of the JV game and showed me his cell phone. Fans were (lined up) outside and they were going all the way down the walk, almost to the senior parking lot.

“Tremendous crowd, tremendous atmosphere, and it’s going to be crazy this Wednesday at San Marcos as well. It should be fun.”

The San Marcos student section, "The Pride," usually comes up with something creative and fun during halftime of these games.

It’s a must win for San Marcos to stay in the hunt for the Channel League title. The Royals are 3-2 (16-6 overall) after falling at Ventura last Friday. At 5-0, Santa Barbara can clinch the league title with a victory.

Here are the latest CIF boys basketball rankings

DIVISION 2A

1 Santa Barbara

2 Redlands East Valley

3 La Mirada

4 Lynwood

T5 Cerritos

T5 Northwood

7 Simi Valley

8 Hart

9 Dos Pueblos

10 Mayfair

11 Western

12 Royal

13 Agoura

14 Silverado

T15 Whittier

T15 Torrance

DIVISION 3AA

1 Gahr

2 Oak Park

3 Calabasas

4 Cathedral

T5 Colony

T5 Dominguez

7 Esperanza

8 San Marcos

9 Bonita

10 Los Altos

11 Buena Park

12 Palm Desert

13 Arlington

14 Pasadena

T15 Hesperia

T15 El Dorado

DIVISION 5AA

1 Sierra Canyon

2 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

3 Saddleback Valley Christian

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Brentwood

6 Blair

7 Woodcrest Christian

8 Chadwick

9 St. Margaret's

10 Yeshiva

T11 Oakwood

T11 Providence

13 Santa Clara

14 Temecula Prep

15 Linfield Christian

16 Pasadena Poly

DIVISION 5A

1 Rancho Christian

2 Capistrano Valley Christian

3 St. Bernard

4 Shalhevet

5 Valley Torah

T6 Aquinas

T6 Santa Clarita Christian

8 Orangewood Academy

9 Bishop Diego

10 Holy Martyrs

11 Rolling Hills Prep

12 Brethren Christian

13 Thacher

14 Tarbut V'Torah

15 Ribet Academy

16 Pilibos

DIVISION 6

1 Renaissance Academy

2 Price

3 Hesperia Christian

4 Lone Pine

5 Christa McAuliffe

6 Rio Hondo Prep

7 Apple Valley Christian

8 Bell-Jeff

9 Providence/Santa Barbara

10 Desert Christian Academy

11 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

12 Trona

13 Lancaster Baptist

14 Joshua Springs

15 California Lutheran

16 Besant Hill