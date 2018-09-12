It’s Happening on Milpas Street; Milpas Community Association Hosts Fall Events

Milpas Community Association (MCA) on the Eastside will present the following events on Milpas Street:
» Dia de los Abuelos, Sept 13. Eastside seniors are invited to the fifth annual luncheon.
» Looking Good SB, Sept. 15. MCA will lead the clean-up of Milpas Street starting at 9 a.m.
» Halloween on Milpas, Oct 31. Merchants will hand out treats to children, 2-5 pm.
» Eastside Garden Exchange. Every first and third Sunday.
Donations and volunteers welcome.
MCA is composed of volunteers interested in keeping the Eastside safe, healthy and beautiful.
— Maria Elena De Guevara for Milpas Community Association .