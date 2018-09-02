Sunday, September 2 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

It’s Kids Day Sept. 8 At United Boys & Girls Clubs

Get a taste of club activities at Goleta and Buellton venues

Kids at United Boys & Girls Club in Buellton see program as a gateway to future careers.
By Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | September 2, 2018 | 2:40 p.m.

United Boys & Girls Club’s Day for Kids is happening Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 am.-4 p.m. at its Goleta Club, 5701 Hollister Ave., and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at its Buellton site.

Day for Kids is a national celebration where Boys & Girls Clubs open their doors to everyone for free.

Parents and youngsters are urged to stop by the Buellton or Goleta club to enjoy a day of activities and see what it’s like to be a club kid.

“We are hosting a Carnival Day with jumpers, games, photo booth, potluck, face-painting and more,” said Veronica Lopez, Goleta club director. “Parents are welcomed along with any kids who aren’t a member.”

“I look forward to seeing so many new faces and their parents enjoying their first visit to our Goleta Club and our Buellton Club,” said Michael Baker, CEO.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County provides young people and youth with a fun, safe place to go after school and during the summer.

United Boys & Girls Clubs provides tutoring, field trips, hot meals, and extra-curricular activities such as flag football, soccer and basketball.

“I love this day,” Lopez said. “We have games all day, and the parents have the opportunity to play soccer with their kids. The kids enjoy meeting new friends, and they are proud to show their club to visitors.”

For more information or questions, contact club director Amanda Hauptmann, 805-686-4707.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 

