It’s No Joke, Comedian Wong Adds Second Show at Granada

Comedian Ali Wong has announced she will add a second show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Tickets for the 9:30 and 7 p.m. shows are now on sale now.

Wong is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actress living in Los Angeles. With the recent release of her Netflix Special, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra, Wong became the first comedian to record a stand up special while seven months pregnant.

She co-stars in the new ABC comedy, American Housewife, premiering this fall. Views can often catch Wong as a guest on Comedy Central’s @Midnight and on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer.

She recently appeared in Amy Schumer‘s and Judd Apatow’s film Trainwreck and is currently a writer on ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat.

Ticket prices range from $39.75-$59.75, plus applicable service charges. Buy tickets at Granada Theatre Box Office or online at GranadaSB.org. To charge by phone, call 899-2222.

— Jessica Puchli for Granada Theatre.