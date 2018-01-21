It’s Open!! Highway 101 Flowing Again Through Montecito

Traffic moving through area again; offramps expected to remain closed

After being closed for nearly two weeks in the wake of the deadly flooding and mud flows, Highway 101 was reopened Sunday through Montecito.

Caltrans tweeted out the news shortly after noon:

"Great news: #Hwy101 is now OPEN thru #Montecito @SBCounty! Thanks to our crews & contractors who made it happen."

Offramps in the area will remain closed for the time being, and motorists are asked to watch for heavy truck traffic on the freeway.

There also are numerous closures on surface streets in and around Montecito.

