Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

It’s Open!! Highway 101 Flowing Again Through Montecito

Traffic moving through area again; offramps expected to remain closed

After being closed for nearly two weeks following the deadly flooding and mud flows, Highway 101 through Montecito reopened at midday on Sunday. This is the view looking southbound from Olive Mill road. Click to view larger
After being closed for nearly two weeks following the deadly flooding and mud flows, Highway 101 through Montecito reopened at midday on Sunday. This is the view looking southbound from Olive Mill road. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:29 p.m. | January 21, 2018 | 12:36 p.m.

After being closed for nearly two weeks in the wake of the deadly flooding and mud flows, Highway 101 was reopened Sunday through Montecito.

Caltrans tweeted out the news shortly after noon:

"Great news: #Hwy101 is now OPEN thru #Montecito @SBCounty! Thanks to our crews & contractors who made it happen."

Offramps in the area will remain closed for the time being, and motorists are asked to watch for heavy truck traffic on the freeway.

There also are numerous closures on surface streets in and around Montecito.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

After being closed for nearly two weeks following the deadly flooding and mud flows, Highway 101 through Montecito reopened at midday on Sunday. This is the view looking northbound from Olive Mill road. Click to view larger
After being closed for nearly two weeks following the deadly flooding and mud flows, Highway 101 through Montecito reopened at midday on Sunday. This is the view looking northbound from Olive Mill road. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 