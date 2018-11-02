It’s That Time Again: Pre-auditions Set for 2019 Fiesta Spirit, Junior Spirit

Organizers of the 95th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta have announced an open call to pre-audition for Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2019 on Sunday, Jan. 6. Application forms, participant guidelines and other required materials can be found on the OSD website, www.sbfiesta.org.

The pre-audition is an open call to any dancer interested in auditioning for Spirit or Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2019. Pre-audition participants will be selected for the audition finals that will be held April 13.

Requirements:

» Participants must be residents of Santa Barbara County.

» Junior Spirit participants must be between 8 and 10 years of age at some point during the week of Fiesta, Sunday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

» Spirit participants must be between 16 and 20 years of age at some point during the week of Fiesta.

» Birth certificate verification will be required.

Contact [email protected] or the Old Spanish Days office, 805-962-8101 or [email protected] for more information.

— Angelique Davis for Old Spanish Days.