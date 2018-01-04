It’s That Time Already: Pre-Auditions Set for 2018 Fiesta Spirits

Old Spanish Days (OSD) kicks off this weekend with the staging of the 2018 Spirits of Fiesta Pre Spirits Auditions, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 6, at La Cumbre Jr. High School, 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara.

Jr. Spirits hopefuls will participate from 9-10:30 a.m., while dancers auditioning for Spirit will participate from 10:30-noon.

All participants must be residents and living in Santa Barbara County.

In terms of age requirements, the Jr. Spirit competition is open to dancers between the ages of 8-10 years during the week of Fiesta. The Spirit competition is open to dancers 16-20 years, also during the week of Fiesta.

This year, Fiesta week runs Sunday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Applications are available immediately by visiting the OSD web site, oldspanishdays.org, or going to the OSD office at 129 Castillo St.

“Even though the pre-audition is conducted without an audience, the Fiesta spirit is definitely present and it can be felt from the contestants’ performances,” said Michelle Bischoff, OSD division chief for dance/entertainment.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta is one of the country’s largest regional festivals, and has been an important historic element of the Santa Barbara community since 1924.

For more information, contact the OSD office Monday through Friday, 966-8101.

— David Bolton for Old Spanish Days.