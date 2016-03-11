Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:28 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

It’s Daylight Saving Time: Push Your Clocks Forward at 2 a.m. Sunday

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 11, 2016

Enjoy the looming Daylight Saving Time change. It may be the last one — ever. 

And if you are one of those people who despises the time change because you feel like you've lost an hour of sleep, rejoice. It may be the last one — ever. 

A San Jose Assemblyman, Kansen Chu, has proposed AB 2496, designed to eliminate the time change so that California lives on the perpetual fall time clock. In other words, less sun in the evening.

The bill was just introduced on Feb. 26, so it is unclear whether it has legs, but the idea of killing the time change is growing in popularity. California is one of a dozen states with proposed legislation that would end Daylight Saving Time.

For now, however, roll your clocks ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday and curse quietly (maybe) as you lose an hour of sleep.

Your iPhone, DVR and other devices are already programmed to make the switch automatically.

For people who enjoy more daylight for a myriad of activities after work, this is the best time of the year. That is if you can get over the "tired" feeling in the morning for the next few days. 

Although the time change may seem like a mild inconvenience, or pleasure, authorities actually take the days after very seriously. 

“Many people have a hard time adjusting to the time change, and it can affect their driving,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said in a press release. “Even the most careful drivers become confused and use poor judgment when they are sleepy.”

The day coincides with National Sleep Awareness Week, March 6-12

Sleepy or fatigued drivers were involved in 5,447 collisions, in which 40 people died, in 2015 in California, according to the CHP.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that 100,000 police-reported crashes in 2015 were the result of driver fatigue each year, resulting in an estimated 1,500 deaths, 71,000 injuries, and $12.5 billion in monetary losses.

Since the time change is such an integral part of people's lives, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department wants to link remembering to change your clock with remembering to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The county Fire Department  has joined the “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign that urges all Americans to adopt a simple, lifesaving habit: changing smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries when changing clocks to Daylight Saving Time.

The peak time for home fire fatalities is between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. when most families are sleeping, according to the county. The Fire Department also recommends practicing escape routes and having flashlights and batteries always on hand.

