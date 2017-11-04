It’s Time to Turn the Clocks Back 1 Hour as Daylight Saving Time Ends

It’s time for clocks to “fall back” as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

That means turning clocks back one hour the night before or remembering to do it in the morning.

It’s an extra hour of sleep Sunday, but the shift in daylight to the morning hours means many people will get off work to a dark sky.

Sunrise will change to 6:23 a.m. from 7:23 a.m., perhaps making it easier for early risers to get out of bed.

Sunset in Santa Barbara was 6:02 p.m. Saturday so, starting Sunday, that will drop back to 5 p.m., getting earlier and earlier until the winter solstice, on Dec. 21 this year.

Fire agencies advocate changing smoke detector batteries whenever you change your clocks, to make sure they stay in working order.

Don’t worry about changing clocks again until March 11, when daylight saving time starts back up and clocks “spring forward” one hour.

