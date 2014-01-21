Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Isla Vista Couple Accused of Selling Marijuana, Mushrooms

Julius Perdomo and Sarah Pet are arrested after large quantities of drugs and $127,000 in cash are seized

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 21, 2014 | 5:28 p.m.

Julius Perdomo

Authorities have arrested an Isla Vista couple on drug-possession and sales charges after confiscating $127,000 in cash and large quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The drug bust stemmed from a traffic stop Friday by sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Hoover said Julius Perdomo, 25, was stopped in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive for driving with amplified music.

During the stop, authorities found almost a pound of marijuana and evidence that indicated Perdomo might also be selling narcotics, she said.

Perdomo was then taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Perdomo lived with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Sarah Pet, on the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, and a search warrant was obtained, Hoover said. 

Deputies found 58 pounds of processed marijuana during the search, along with approximately a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 42 grams of concentrated cannabis, and $17,000 in cash, Hoover said.

Pet was arrested when evidence indicated that she, too, was selling narcotics, she said.

Hoover said deputies also obtained warrants to search two safe-deposit boxes after finding keys at the couple’s residence, subsequently seizing an additional $93,000 in cash.

A follow-up search on Tuesday of Perdomo and Pet’s bank accounts netted another $16,000, for a total of $127,000 in cash, she said.

Sarah Pet

Perdomo and Pet were booked on charges including conspiracy, possession of marijuana for sale, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms for sale, Hoover said.

Perdomo was being held on $30,000 bail.

Hoover said Pet was released on her own recognizance pending her court date.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 