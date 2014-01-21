Isla Vista Couple Accused of Selling Marijuana, Mushrooms

Julius Perdomo and Sarah Pet are arrested after large quantities of drugs and $127,000 in cash are seized

Authorities have arrested an Isla Vista couple on drug-possession and sales charges after confiscating $127,000 in cash and large quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The drug bust stemmed from a traffic stop Friday by sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.



Hoover said Julius Perdomo, 25, was stopped in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive for driving with amplified music.

During the stop, authorities found almost a pound of marijuana and evidence that indicated Perdomo might also be selling narcotics, she said.

Perdomo was then taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Perdomo lived with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Sarah Pet, on the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, and a search warrant was obtained, Hoover said.

Deputies found 58 pounds of processed marijuana during the search, along with approximately a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 42 grams of concentrated cannabis, and $17,000 in cash, Hoover said.

Pet was arrested when evidence indicated that she, too, was selling narcotics, she said.

Hoover said deputies also obtained warrants to search two safe-deposit boxes after finding keys at the couple’s residence, subsequently seizing an additional $93,000 in cash.

A follow-up search on Tuesday of Perdomo and Pet’s bank accounts netted another $16,000, for a total of $127,000 in cash, she said.

Perdomo and Pet were booked on charges including conspiracy, possession of marijuana for sale, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms for sale, Hoover said.

Perdomo was being held on $30,000 bail.

Hoover said Pet was released on her own recognizance pending her court date.

