IV Services District Open House Targets Needs, Revenue

By Jonathan Abboud for Isla Vista Community Services District | November 15, 2017 | 11:47 a.m.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is launching the Better IV For You and Me campaign, a community engagement initiative that aims to collect direct input from Isla Vista residents on the priorities of the district.

An open house, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, is the first in a series of outreach activities to inform residents about the state of the IVCSD, discuss what its priorities should be, and explore funding options to meet them.

In the future, leading up to the development of a ballot initiative for funding, the district plans to engage residents door-to-door, at community events, and on social media to solicit feedback on its Better IV For You and Me Survey.

Isla Vistans voted in November 2016 to form the Isla Vista Community Services District by passing Measure E. The measure passed with some 87 percent of the vote.

The IVCSD appreciates UCSB’s commitment to provide the district with $200,000/year for mutually agreeable services in Isla Vista.
 
“In order for our community to secure true self determination and local control, we need dedicated revenue for Isla Vista," said Spencer Brandt, IVCSD Board secretary.

"We want to hear from residents firsthand what their priorities are for this funding, and talk about the process to attain it,” he said.

“The district is committed to ensuring everyone is heard and included in the process to determine the future of Isla Vista” said Jonathan Abboud, IVCSD interim general manager.

The Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad-based local government, the result of 47 years of community advocacy for self-governance.

The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including police protection services, tenant mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission.

The board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UCSB and Santa Barbara County.

— Jonathan Abboud for Isla Vista Community Services District.

 
