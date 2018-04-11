Ivan Becerra to Coach Girls Soccer Team at Bishop Diego

Ivan Becerra is taking over the girls soccer team at Bishop Diego, Athletic Director Dan Peeters announced.
Becerra coached the boys team for the past seven years.
"It has been a pleasure to work with coach Becerra over the past seven years. He has great ties to the soccer community here in Santa Barbara and we're excited about him directing our girls program going forward," said Peeters.
Becerra was a member of the UCSB soccer team that played in the NCAA College Cup Final in 2004.
Prior to transferring to UCSB, he was a standout at L.A. Mission College, where he received recognition as an All-American. After college, he played professional soccer for six years. He was drafted in the third round in the 2006 MLS Supplemental Draft by the Columbus Crew, and spent a portion of the 2009 season with the Portland Timbers.
Becerra has an impressive coaching resume. He served as head coach of both Bishop Diego's boys program and the Santa Barbara Soccer Club since 2011. He has also directed summer camps with One Soccer School for over a decade, and in 2016 he launched his own local soccer academy, IB1ON1, which focuses on fundamental skill development for youth players.
Becerra's move to the girls soccer program has created an opening for a boys soccer coach at Bishop. Qualified parties interested in the position should contact Peeters at [email protected]