Ivan Gvozdanovic Leads UCSB Water Polo in Home Opener

Water Polo

UCSB returns to action in Los Angeles next weekend, where it will compete in the Mountain Pacific Invitational hosted by USC and LMU. The Gauchos open play against conference foe UC Irvine on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:15 p.m. at Uytengsu Aquatics Center on the campus of USC.

The No. 7 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team used a strong second quarter and five goals from Ivan Gvozdanovic to earn a 16-7 win over Air Force in its home opener at Campus Pool on Saturday afternoon. The Gauchos (5-3) took an early 2-0 lead after Reed Cotterill and Gvozdanovic both scored a goal in the opening minutes of the game. Air Force (1-5) answered with three consecutive goals, including two from Jack Empey to take a 3-2 lead entering the second quarter. UCSB found its rhythm in the second quarter, scoring five goals in the first four minutes of the quarter to gain a lead that they would not relinquish. The Gauchos outscored Air Force 6-1 in the second period, with Gvozdanovic, Adam Lott, and Cole Brosnan scoring two goals apiece to give UCSB an 8-4 lead entering the half. The momentum carried over to the second half, as UCSB closed out Air Force by scoring eight goals in the final two quarters to seal the 16-7 victory. Air Force was led by four goals from Jack Empey and nine saves from goalie James Burke.

